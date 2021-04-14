American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quotient were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,263,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 567,887 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Quotient by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 591,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,198 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quotient by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.50. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $398.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 2,307.27% and a negative net margin of 222.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at $580,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.