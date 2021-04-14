American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 90,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.51. The firm has a market cap of C$310.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.29. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.70.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

