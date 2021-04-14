American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 1,411.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

