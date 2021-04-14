American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,191 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of American Financial Group worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of AFG opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $120.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.