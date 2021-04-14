American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of American Cannabis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $40,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,500 over the last 90 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 283,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,114. American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

