AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 813,422 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,422 shares during the quarter. SIGA Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $534.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

