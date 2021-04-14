AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 160 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Winmark makes up 1.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Winmark worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WINA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.94. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,020. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $198.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

