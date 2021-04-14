Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALST opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Allstar Health Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

