Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALST opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Allstar Health Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
About Allstar Health Brands
