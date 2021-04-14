Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading Down 3.2%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17. 2,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 393,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of $613.90 million, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.