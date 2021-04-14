Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,345 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

