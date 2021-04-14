Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of APYRF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

