Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ABTX stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $798.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $546,992. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after buying an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

