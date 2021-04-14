Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.95

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 2844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last three months.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.