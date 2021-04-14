Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.55

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.55 and last traded at C$20.37, with a volume of 1438228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7903828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

