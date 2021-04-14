Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading 8.1% Higher

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.84). 19,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 67,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.07. The company has a market cap of £421.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

