Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,429,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,980,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

AMLP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,825. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

