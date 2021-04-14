Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,247,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.