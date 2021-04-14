Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 195.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 450.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

