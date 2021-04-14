Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Gap Down to $159.94

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.94, but opened at $156.50. Alamo Group shares last traded at $158.23, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.