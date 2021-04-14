Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akumin will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

