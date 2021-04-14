Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,845.52

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $11,845.52 and approximately $127.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.91 or 0.03770293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00033505 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

