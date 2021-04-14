Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AKTS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 493,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $510.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 390,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

