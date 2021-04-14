Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €24.00 by Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.92 ($22.25).

AIXA opened at €19.03 ($22.39) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a fifty-two week high of €20.35 ($23.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of €18.41 and a 200-day moving average of €14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 61.39.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

