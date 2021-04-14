Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Edward Russell Smethwick Sells 5,826 Shares

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.