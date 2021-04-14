Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $285.11 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.41 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.11 and a 200-day moving average of $277.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

