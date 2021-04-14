AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 267.1% from the March 15th total of 542,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

