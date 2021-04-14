Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $1,966,274.70 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:A opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 248.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

