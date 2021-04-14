Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.28. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affimed shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 50,321 shares.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

