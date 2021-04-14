Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock to C$4.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 678567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$598.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

