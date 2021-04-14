Adshares Market Capitalization Reaches $4.54 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 68% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $38,291.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,531 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

