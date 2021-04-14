Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.83% of Acuity Brands worth $79,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,995,000 after buying an additional 206,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,489,000 after buying an additional 164,141 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 143,318 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,156,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $173.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

