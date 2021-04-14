Acropolis Investment Management LLC Takes $101,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,016,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.97. 22,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,090. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $60.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

