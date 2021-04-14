Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

KO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. 92,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,964,102. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $227.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

