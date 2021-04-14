Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

