Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 6,586 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

