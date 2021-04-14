Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lessened by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $285.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,749. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $288.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

