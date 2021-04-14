Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $3.06. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 147,592 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Abraxas Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

