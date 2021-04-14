Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABILF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Ability has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Ability alerts:

About Ability

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.