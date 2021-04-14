AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

