ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

