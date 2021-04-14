Aavegotchi Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $47.57 million and $21.98 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00061612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00633391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036979 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,845,913 coins and its circulating supply is 40,285,950 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

