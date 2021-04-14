A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMKBY. Exane BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 142,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

