9,346 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTX. Mizuho increased their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,165.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

