$91.76 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $91.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.53 million to $93.98 million. Regional Management posted sales of $96.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $388.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $398.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $427.03 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $442.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. 35,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,273. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market cap of $417.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

