8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Cap Achieves $2.29 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000903 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001762 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

