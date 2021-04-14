65,178 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 65,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $215.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.