6,340 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 53.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 56.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MLI stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

