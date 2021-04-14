6,153 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

