61,220 Shares in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Nova LifeStyle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nova LifeStyle by 209.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVFY opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

