600 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,277.87.

Shares of BKNG traded up $57.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,462.07. 11,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,349.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,083.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

